Five Ugborodo communities picket Chevron yard in Escravos

Hundreds of residents of Ugborodo community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday besieged the Chevron Yard in Escravos, protesting against alleged insensitivity of the oil company to their plights.

The aggrieved protesters, both young and old, were led by the Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo, Daniel Uwawah.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters were drawn from Ode-Ugborodo, Ogidigben, Ajudaibo, Madangho and Ijaghala communities under Ugborodo Federated Communities.

They were armed with placards of various inscriptions such as: We want our PIA as host communities Ugborodo; Enough of Chevron Divide and Rule Policies; All local content contracts must be brought to the community through the appointed organ; Ugborodo Community demands frequent and regular engagement with Chevron.

In his remarks, Terry Atete, the Igbajoh of Ugborodo Community, who spoke on behalf of the Eghare-Aja, said the federated communities had written several letters to the oil company for dialogue in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The Act is one of the most audacious attempts to overhaul the petroleum sector in Nigeria.

It seeks to provide legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry.

If implemented diligently, the PIA will help facilitate Nigeria’s economic development by attracting and creating investment opportunities for local and international investors.

Atete said that since the inception of Eghare-Aja, the Ugborodo Community had also written to Chevron on the Act, concerning the award of contracts and employment.

According to him, the company had deliberately refused to address their grievances.

He said: “We are faulting the PIA process.

“We are saying that Chevron should come directly and dialogue with our community in line with the PIA Act.

“We are not going to accept it until they come and dialogue with us.

“We will not relent until Chevron comes and dialogue with the host communities, which made up Ugborodo.”

Also, Oritsematosan Nuko, a Woman Leader in Ugborodo Community, appealed to Chevron and the Federal Government to come to the rescue of the community and shore up the area.

Nuko said that indigenes of the community were almost being chased away by tidal flood.

She urged Chevron to heed to the call and address the demands of the community.

Nuko said the oil company should come forward for a dialogue toward addressing the lingering challenges confronting the federated community, including unemployment and award of contracts.

Commenting, a Chevron member of staff, who pleaded anonymity, said all the issues raised by the aggrieved protesters were already being addressed at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.