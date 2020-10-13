The Lagos State Police Command has set machineries in motion to go after and ostracise traffic robbers who harass and rob innocent Lagosians in the traffic within the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the PPRO, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, dropped the hint on Tuesday while addressing some officers at the Command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos in preparation for police operational activities during the ember months.

Odumosu charged the officers and men of the Command to brace up immediately and provide adequate security for all and sundry despite the ongoing protests across the state.

The Commissioner of Police also confirmed the arrest of five suspected traffic robbers by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division on October 9 and 12, 2020 after they had robbed two different men at Ketu end of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects are Olasunkanmi Oyewole, Quadri Lawal, Abraham Olateju, Tunde Bello, and Olagoke Adewole.

Odumosu also ordered that the cases be thoroughly investigated and recover the arms the hoodlums use for operations.

He added that other Divisional Police Officers in the Command have be charged to implement all the designed anti crime strategies by the Command to curb traffic robbery and other crimes and criminality in their areas, even after the ember months.