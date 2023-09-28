Five times Primate Ayodele warned Burkina Faso president against coup attempts, by Akapo Jeremiah + Videos

There are no longer any arguments on the authenticity of Primate Elijah Ayodele as a true prophet. The question is: Do people listen to his prophecies? How do they react when their names are mentioned? Do they obey his instructions whenever he releases them?

Primate Ayodele is the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Church of Yahweh, which has its headquarters in Lagos State.

Primate Ayodele is one man of God that doesn’t even need the validation of men. Even though he has critics, the fulfillments of his prophecies have turned his critics to his fans. For more than 15,000 times, his prophecies have been fulfilled. What else does he need to prove?

It’s funny and sad sometimes when people say Primate Ayodele is a prophet of doom for foretelling an unfortunate event that came to pass. Some say he doesn’t see anything good other than bad prophecies. BUT do they come to pass? Absolutely YES!

The world recently experienced a climatic change that took a toll on some parts of Africa. Morocco experienced a deadly earthquake that claimed the lives of 2,946 people. Libya also experienced a deadly flood that took the lives of more than 15,000 people. These two disasters were said to have been caused by the climatic change. Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele warned months ago that the world was going to experience climatic troubles and that Africa will be affected more than other continents. He categorically mentioned that there will be earthquakes and serious flooding disasters that will claim lives in the continent.

Was it a bad occurrence that was foretold by Primate Ayodele? Yes, did it come to pass? Yes, Can we now blame the prophet for the unfortunate incident? Did his prophecy bring about the disasters? It’s not possible. We are just focusing on something else when we should indeed call out those who failed to listen to the prophet’s warnings. These prophecies are blessings to those who are involved because they automatically get an opportunity to prepare for what is coming and avert it if possible but what happens if they ignore? The prophecies will definitely come to pass, no matter how bad it is.

Burkina Faso has just experienced a coup attempt which was averted. The military leader, Ibrahim Traore made the announcement this morning and revealed that the perpetrators have been arrested. This is not to sound like promotional content but Primate Ayodele has warned against military coup in Burkina Faso five times between 2022 and 2023, with video evidence to substantiate this claim.

First in February 2022, which was briefly after the coup that ended the reign of the former president happened, Primate Ayodele revealed that there will soon be a crisis which will truncate the process of a democratic system of government.

He said: “In Burkina Faso, I am seeing another crisis that will come up if care isn’t taken. The democratic system of government may not be realistic as expected.”

In November 2022, Primate Ayodele warned Ibrahim Traore to be very vigilant because there will be a plot against him. He noted that there will be a plot within his circle to unseat him.

These were his words: “The Junta in Burkina Faso must be vigilant. They want to attack the military and the government that is there will comply. They will want to plot against the military circle there. They want to form another coup to unseat the Junta. The young man has a great vision for Burkina Faso but within, they are planning what they will do against him. I want him to be very watchful.”

In December 2022, the prophet warned again, letting the junta leader know that he isn’t yet free from coup: “I am still telling the military leader in Burkina Faso, you are taking some policies that can truncate this your government. You are not yet free from coup. Coup is still imminent in Burkina Faso, you must be careful. Coup in Burkina Faso is not yet over.”

In January 2023, when he was talking about some African nations that will experience coup attempts, Burkina Faso was the first country he mentioned: “Let’s pray not to see a coup in some African countries. Countries like Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Gambia, South Sudan, we need to be very careful.”

Also in March 2023, Primate Ayodele stated again that he foresees a military intervention attempting to oust the present leader of Burkina Faso. He made it known that another coup is rolling around.

These were his words: “We have to commit all African presidents in prayer. Burkina Faso, I have warned you and I will warn you again. They want to bring in Military intervention. Another coup is rolling around, the Junta should restrategize because there will be international pressure on the government.”

Whether or not Captain Ibrahim Traore listened, we can’t tell, but he has just survived an attempt to send his government packing. The event that would have ended his reign was foretold five times by Primate Ayodele between 2022 and 2023. What else can we regard Primate Ayodele as if not a true prophet of God? His prophecies on Burkina Faso cannot be regarded as a coincidence or permutation; it is indeed God’s divine message delivered by his prophet.

President Ibrahim Traore has gotten another rare opportunity to listen to Primate Ayodele’s prophecy, obey instructions and do the needful. It’s certain that any attempt to underestimate the potency of these divine instructions will ultimately lead to his exit from the throne. A word they say is enough for the wise.