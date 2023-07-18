Five teenagers among suspects that gang raped 19-year-old girl in viral video

828 828

The Anambra State Police Command has made a startling and worrisome revelation of arresting at least 11 suspects for rape and defilement in just one week.

Command spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the 11 suspects were arrested for various cases of rape and defilement.

According to Tochukwu, the police stumbled on the first case on July 11, 2023 after seeing a video clip that had gone viral showing a 19-year-old girl being gang raped by a group of boys.

He said: “Investigation revealed that the incident happened at Orama-Etiti, Anam.

“The Police at Otuocha collaborated with the local vigilante in the area and arrested six suspects involved in the criminal act.

“They are Chinua Obikezie, 17, Collins Ogbodo, 19, Ifeanyi Chijoke,17, Abuchi Ikechukwu,17, Ezenwa Afam,18, and Sunday Okafor, 27.

“Three other suspects implicated in the ignoble act are still at large.

“During interrogation, all six suspects confessed to having taken part in the crime.”

In another development, Police at Abagana while on patrol with the local vigilante on July 8, 2023 arrested three suspects on the allegation of rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The suspects are Chimezie Odugwu, 21; Nnamdi Anodebe, 19; and Jude Onua 48.

“From the confession of the suspects, they found the victim wandering at Abagana junction before Chimezie lured her to Nnamdi’s house in the same locality and both had carnal knowledge of her. She left the suspect’s house in tears and the elderly Jude on the pretext of sheltering her brought her to his house and raped her before she was rescued by the Police and Vigilantes,” said Tochukwu.

Again, police operatives from Ekwulobia Division arrested 41-year-old Chinenye Ezemehege in connection to the case of defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

Tochukwu stated: “The suspect who claimed to be a security guard at the market confessed to the act and stated that he had been paying the girl between N500 to N1000 for her ‘service.’ Preliminary information revealed that the parents of the girl normally send her to get firewood at the Ekwulobia Market before she fell prey to the suspect.

“Similarly, Police Operatives attached to Atani Division on 13th of July arrested 38 years old Odimako Ikenga, of Ossomala Village, Ogbaru LGA. The suspect has been on the Police Wanted List in an ongoing investigation of a case of defilement of a 12-year-old girl reported to the Police Station on 28th of August 2022.”

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police decried the moral decay in the society, urging parents and guardians to pay greater attention to influencing factors which children are exposed to.

Adeoye commended police operatives and vigilantes for being alive to their responsibility to society.

He expressed his determination to tackle headlong the menace of sexual crimes and gender-based violence in the State.

He also vowed that there will be no hiding place for sexual predators, especially those who prey on minors.

He also directed that all the suspects indicted during the investigation be arraigned in court without delay once investigation was concluded.