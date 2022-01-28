Five suspects remanded over alleged murder, cultism

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Friday remanded five men who allegedly killed a man with a gun and belonged to an unlawful society.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Abdulateef, 32; Adedimeji Taofeek, 21; Jimoh Akeem, 30; Adeniyi Adejimi, 46 and Samuel George, 24.

They are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and murder.

The Magistrate, M.O. Joseph, who did not take their pleas, remanded them at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Joseph directed the police to send the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until February 24 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Josephine Ikhayere, alleged that the defendants shot one Abiodun Osileye at a close range and killed him.

Ikhayere told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on December 19, 2021, at 1.00 p.m. at Oreta, Ikorodu, Lagos.

She added that the defendants belonged to an unlawful society known as Aiye confraternity.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 2(3)(a)(b)(d)(e), 222(1)(a)(b), 233 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. NAN