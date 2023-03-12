Five suspects exhuming corpses for ritual nabbed

Operatives of thw Ogun State Police Command have arrested five members of a ritualist gang who have been exhuming corpses from their graves and removing parts of their bodies for ritual purpose.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement.

Oyeyemi named the suspects as Oshole Fayemi, 60; Osemi Adesanya, 39; Ismaila Seidu, 30; Oseni Oluwasegun, 69; and Lawal Olaiya, 50.

He said they were arrested following information received by the Police at Odogbolu Divisional Police Headquarters that the gang, responsible for series of corpses exhumation within Ososa community of the state, were planning somewhere within the town to carry out another round of human parts harvest.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Odogbolu Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, mobilised his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout, where five of them were apprehended.

On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves, and that they used to sell the parts of such corpses to their standby buyers who need it for money making rituals.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.