The Kogi State Police Command has arrested five people believed to be behind recent kidnappings in Kogi and the neighbouring states.

The arrest of the suspects was confirmed in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday by the state police command.

The statement, signed by the command’s Spokesman, DSP William Aya, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad.

According to the statement, the arrest of the suspects was made possible due to the crime prevention and control strategies recently adopted by the command.

It said: “The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off that some criminal elements were sighted in a place negotiating on how to purchase arms and ammunition in preparation for a kidnapping operation.

“The police team promptly swung into action and arrested the suspects.”

The statement said the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.