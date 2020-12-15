Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of a dreaded cult group with the dead body of a young man suspected to be a cultist too.

The arrest was effected on Monday, a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said.

The suspects: Babatunde Shittu, 25; Ayobami Morenikeji 15; Fidelis John 23; Abdullah Adegbenro, 17; and Oyeyemi Bakare, 20, were arrested following a distress call received at Sango Area Command Headquarters that a group of boys were seen with a male corpse in a tricycle heading towards Ota, with all of them holding dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cudgels and sticks.

Upon the distress call, the Area Commander, Sango Ota, Assistant Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonnika, quickly mobilised a patrol team to the area, where the hoodlums were met on rampage destroying people’s property and stealing from innocent members of the public along Ilo Awela Road.

“The police team engaged and subdued them, and five amongst them were subsequently arrested,” Oyeyemi said.

On interrogation, they informed the police that they went to party in Mushin, Lagos State and on their way back, a fight ensued amongst them.

In the process, one of them was overrun by a fast moving vehicle and he died on the spot.

They stated further that they were taking the corpse to the families of their attackers, namely: Omo Ekun, Lampad and Anko, purposely for revenge.

The hoodlums before the arrival of the police had damaged one Highlander Jeep with registration number KJA 275GD, belonging to one Emmanuel Adekoya.

They had also snatched an Infinit phone from Falola Olushola and cash sum of N50,000 from Emmanuel Agbaje.

Oyeyemi said the corpse had been recovered from the suspected cult members and deposited at Ifo General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ajogun appealed to parents to warn their children from partaking in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as such act will be met with stiff resistance.