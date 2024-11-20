Five soldiers killed as Boko Haram, ISWAP attack defence site

Five soldiers have been killed and several terrorists too when an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa members attacked a stabilisation operations pro-force and defence site in Gubio LGA of Borno State, with the terrorists also suffering heavy casualties.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed this in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba.

The Defence Headquarters said the coordinated attack also left 10 soldiers injured.

Buba said on Tuesday: “The coordinated attack saw five killed in action soldiers, 10 wounded, and four missing in action, while troops eliminated several terrorists as well as recovered weapons.”

Buba added that some equipment, including one gun truck, three TCVs, and an excavator were burnt by the enemy forces.

He said a reinforcement team with air components was dispatched to exploit the general area and the terrorists’ withdrawal route, adding: “Subsequently, a reinforcement team with an air component was dispatched to exploit the general area and the terrorists’ withdrawal route.

Also Read:

“However, it is pertinent to note that such an attack shall not deter the troops and armed forces of Nigeria from seeing the end of terrorism, insurgency, and other insecurity challenges facing the country.”

Post Views: 1