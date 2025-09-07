Five soldiers, 58 others killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno

No fewer than five soldiers and 58 others have been confirmed dead in a fresh Boko Haram attack on a community, Darajamal in Bama, Borno State on Friday night.

Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the figures when he visited the people, who had just been relocated back to the community about two months ago.

The villagers were earlier displaced by the insurgents, but returned to Darajamal two months ago.

Zulum told newsmen during the condolence visit on Saturday: “We are here to commiserate with the people of Darajamal over what happened last night that has claimed the lives of many people.

“It is very sad.

“This community was settled a few months ago and they went about their normal activities, but unfortunately, they experienced a Boko Haram attack last night.

“Our visit is to commiserate with them and build their resilience.

“At this moment, we have confirmed that 63 people lost their lives, both civilians and military, although the civilian casualties are more.”

Governor Zulum, who noted the challenges faced in the fight against insecurity, called for the immediate deployment of the newly-trained Forest Guards to complement the military in safeguarding vulnerable communities.

Also Read

He said: “We have to take note that the numerical strength of the military is not enough to cover everywhere.

“So far, so good, two sets of Forest Guards have been trained.

“Therefore, one of the solutions that we need to implement immediately is to deploy the trained Forest Guards to most of the locations that are vulnerable, they will protect the forest and communities.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']