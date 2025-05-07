Five siblings die from food poisoning in Anambra

Tragedy struck in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as five siblings died from suspected food poisoning, leaving their mother hospitalised in critical condition.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, May 3, threw the family and the entire community into mourning, with relatives and neighbours seen consoling the bereaved during a visit by our correspondent on Wednesday.

Pa Robinson Aghalu, a 79-year-old retired soldier and father of the deceased children, said the tragedy began shortly after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother.

Aghalu said the children started experiencing stomach aches, vomiting, and other symptoms, which worsened over time and were rushed to the hospital.

He said, “Despite efforts to save them, five of the six children died at various hospitals in the area, including a nearby maternity clinic, Iyienu Mission Hospital, and Crown Hospital.

“The mother, who also fell ill with similar symptoms, is currently hospitalised. A doctor, who managed the mother’s case, confirmed that the likely cause of the illness was food poisoning.”

The couple’s only surviving child was away at the time of the incident, studying with a relative.

The bereaved family is said to be in urgent need of support to cover medical and related expenses.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said food samples have been collected for forensic analysis.

Ikenga said, “The command is aware of this development and has taken over the crime scene. The samples of food have been taken for a forensic assessment, and operatives are also engaging the neighbourhood for necessary information that will aid the investigations.

“Meanwhile, the bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited in a morgue.

“Further development shall be communicated, please.”

