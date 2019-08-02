Five ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God have been abducted on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos.

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the abduction on Friday while speaking at the Redeemed Camp.

Pastor Adeboye said the abduction took place on Thursday along the Ijebu-Ode axis and he enjoined the congregation to pray for the release of the abductees.

He noted that this is the first time this type of incident with such magnitude was happening.

Adeboye added: “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”