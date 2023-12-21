Five reasons you should be at the biggest music, boxing carnival, GOtv Boxing Night 

The much-anticipated 30th edition of Africa’s premier boxing event, GOtv Boxing Night, is set to electrify the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on December 26, 2023.

The boxing event has become one of Nigeria’s mainstays of the Boxing Day celebration for boxing and music fans.

Here are five reasons you shouldn’t miss this year’s showpiece:

Music and Boxing Carnival: Experience exhilarating fusion of boxing and entertainment at the “Boxing Jams Music” themed GOtv Boxing Night. With six thrilling boxing bouts on the card, the night promises a carnival atmosphere with performances by talented Afrobeats artistes, Teni the entertainer and the “Alapomeji” boss himself, 9ice, and comedian/singer Nasboi.

Female Bout Showdown: Witness the intensity of female sports as the reigning champion, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, goes head-to-head against Blessing Abisoye in a national cruiserweight challenge. This is more of a grudge fight as Abisoye has vowed to get her revenge against Black Tito, who defeated her last year.

Two Title Fights: Boxing is at its best when records and titles are on the line. And the night will feature national and sub-regional title bouts for the fans to savour. In the super welterweight category, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu faces off against top Ghanaian boxer Alidu Sulemana, for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title while Sifon “Best” Iwatt, and Saheed Azeez will slug it out for the first title of their careers in the national super flyweight category.

Maximum Security: Rest assured with Flykite Productions’ impeccable track record of organising 29 editions without a single security breach.The company also said arrangements are in place for refreshments during the event.

Refreshed by Supa Komando: Be sure to seize the opportunity to enjoy premium refreshments by Supa Komando as you immerse yourself in the excitement of GOtv Boxing Night 30. Energise your experience and savour every moment of this exceptional celebration of boxing and entertainment.

Trophy and cash prize: The climax of GOtv Boxing Night is the crowning of the overall best boxer. The deserving winner of the night’s performances will be honoured with the prestigious Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and a substantial cash prize of N1 million, adding an extra layer of competition and motivation for the participating boxers.

Organised by Flykite Productions, GOtv Boxing Night 30 is sponsored by GOtv Nigeria and supported by Supa Komando and media partners, NewsBreakGist, Legit.Ng, Classic FM, Beat FM, and Nigeria Info FM.