The Premier League in England said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday October 5 and Sunday October 11, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were five new positive tests,” the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on September 12.

