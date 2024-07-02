Five police officers detained for allegedly abducting, extorting N3m from victim in C’River

In a dramatic turn of event, five police officers attached to the Zone 6 police Headquarters in Cross River are currently in custody for allegedly abducting and fraudulently extorting the sum of 3 million naira from their victim.

Reports gathered disclosed that the incident happened while the team was on patrol along the Ikom-Calabar highway.

The Zonal Police Public Relations officer(ZPRO), SP Nelson Okpabi, in a statement he signed on Tuesday, disclosed that the said officers were alleged to have indulged in corrupt practices and unprofessional conduct.

According to him, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 6 headquarters Calabar, AIG Jonathan Towuru frowns at the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers alleged to have abducted and fraudulently extorted #3,000,000 from an individual last week.

Also Read:

“The AIG has ordered a high-powered investigation into the matter to uncover the facts behind the allegations for an informed disciplinary measure to be taken.

“Recall that Police Officers attached to the Zone, while on patrol along Ikom-Calabar highway, were alleged to have indulged in corrupt practices and unprofessional conduct.

“The five Officers have been taken into custody and investigation commenced,’ he stated.

The ZPRO further disclosed that the Assistant Inspector General of Police has vowed to ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against erring officers to serve as deterrence to others.

“The outcome of the investigation and disciplinary measures including orderly trial and possible prosecution would be made known to the public in due course,” Okpabi stated.