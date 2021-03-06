There are a lot of amazing shows to watch on GOtv during this month of March.

Trust us when we say A LOT! Which might be a bit of a problem when deciding what to watch but when you think about it, that is a good problem we all need when looking for a great array of shows to watch while relaxing.

From a new Africa Magic drama series, Elenini, to the return of the singing talent show, Nigerian Idol, GOtv is surely offering you programmes worth watching!

Read carefully because we are about to give you five shows worth watching on GOtv:

ELENINI SEASON 1: The Yoruba show, Elenini, joins Africa Magic’s great collection of drama series and tells an intriguing story of a man, Uzoma Asinobu, who runs a thriving business with the support of his wife, Bisola Asinobu until his past re-emerges and causes things to escalate which threatens the foundation of his happy life. You can catch this series every weeknight at 6pm on Africa Magic Yoruba (Channel 5). BBNAIJA LOCKDOWN HIGHLIGHTS: Are you hardcore BBNaija fan? You are in for a massive treat! You have another opportunity to relive some of the best moments of the Lockdown Edition The 40 highlights episodes will also get you ready for the upcoming Reunion show of the season! Catch the highlights daily on Africa Magic Family (GOtv Channel 2) from 10pm till 11pm. NIGERIAN IDOL SEASON 6 – Looks like we will be singing along again with the contestants very soon! Nigerian Idol will grace our screens, with super star DJ Sose, the delectable Seyi Shay and Obi Asika, as judges for this season and IK Osakioduwa as the host. This season promises to be bigger and better. Set your reminders for Sunday, 14th March and get ready to view audition videos and bonus content on Channel 29 before the main show premieres on Sunday, 28th March on Africa Magic Family (GOtv Channel 2). THE OVAL SEASON 2 – SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t seen the first season, please don’t read any further, just know that it’s definitely worth watching. The first season left us with so many cliffhangers, so we can’t wait to get answers! What happened to Jason and Gayle? Who killed Denise? Who is Victoria’s father? Tune in on Wednesdays on BET (GOtv Channel 21) at 9pm to find out! COMEDY NITES SEASON 1: Get ready for some rib-cracking jokes and cool DJ sets with Ik Osakioduwaon the first season of Comedy Nites. You also get to see an array of top-notch performances from a blend of newly discovered, fast rising and established comedians such as Dee-One, Ukodo, MIC, Josh 2 Funny, Efe The Warri Boy, Senator, Koloman, Larry J, Koja Maze, MCLively and much more! All in a cozy, comedy club setting. Catch this hilarious show on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on AM Family (GOtv Channel 2) at 5:30pm.

We will let you in on a sweet deal currently going on, so you can enjoy all these shows and more at an affordable price.

GOtv recently launched the “GOtv Dey Your Side” offer, which sees you pay for GOtv Jolli – N2,460 and you get upgraded to GOtv Max, which is worth N3,600! You are welcome!

Follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to find out more entertaining TV shows in March.

Also, visit www.gotvafrica.com, or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.