Five must-have fresh foods to supercharge your child’s nutrition, by Diana Tenebe

Proper nutrition is fundamental for the well-being and development of our young ones. It provides the essential building blocks they need to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential. Unfortunately, many Nigerian children face significant nutritional challenges.

In 2024, the United Nations Children’s Fund reported that approximately 11 million Nigerian children under five are experiencing severe child food poverty.

This alarming figure means that one in every three Nigerian children under five falls into this category. This substantial burden is attributed to a combination of factors, including conflict, climate change, and inequity.

There’s also a tendency for parents to prioritise a limited number of food items in diets for their children, often due to economic factors, historical influences, and cultural preferences. This can lead to less diverse diets and potential nutritional deficiencies. Surprisingly, the food items that can help supercharge a child’s nutrition are not always the ones you would initially consider.

Here are five readily available fresh foods in Nigeria that are perfect for boosting your child’s health:

Oranges (and other Citrus Fruits): Bright, juicy, and sweet, oranges are a favourite among children, and for good reason! They are packed with Vitamin C, an essential nutrient that boosts the immune system, helps the body absorb iron, and is crucial for healthy skin and gums. Beyond oranges, consider other local citrus fruits like tangerines and grapefruits, which offer similar benefits. A glass of freshly squeezed orange juice or a few segments as a snack are fantastic ways to incorporate this vital vitamin into their day.

Spinach (Efo Tete) and other Leafy Greens: Often referred to as ‘power foods,’ leafy green vegetables like spinach (efo tete), fluted pumpkin leaves (ugu), and African basil (efirin) are nutritional goldmines. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and iron. These nutrients are vital for healthy vision, strong bones, proper blood clotting, and preventing anaemia – a common concern among children. Parents can incorporate them into soups, stews, or even a delicious vegetable smoothie to make them more appealing to their children.

Sweet Potatoes: A versatile and naturally sweet root vegetable, sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of complex carbohydrates for sustained energy, dietary fibre for digestive health, and beta-carotene (which converts to Vitamin A in the body). Unlike white potatoes, their higher nutritional profile makes them an excellent choice for growing children. They can be boiled, roasted, mashed, or even made into healthy fries as a wholesome alternative to processed snacks.

African Pear (Ube): This seasonal favourite is more than just a tasty snack; it’s a nutritional powerhouse! African pear (ube) is rich in healthy fats, which are essential for brain development and energy. It also contains good amounts of fibre, potassium, and calcium. Often boiled or roasted with corn, ube is a convenient and nutritious whole food that children would enjoy, providing healthy fats without the need for processed alternatives.

Garden Eggs (A Nwa Anyara): Widely consumed across Nigeria, garden eggs are a humble yet highly nutritious vegetable. They are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, helping to manage healthy weight. They also contain vitamins B1 and B6, potassium, and magnesium. Whether eaten raw with groundnut paste, added to stews, or incorporated into a child-friendly sauce, garden eggs are a great way to boost nutrient intake.

These fresh, local foods, when regularly included in a child’s diet, are key to providing the energy, boosting their immune system, and supplying the crucial nutrients required for them to flourish into healthy, vibrant individuals ready for the future.

