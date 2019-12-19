The festive season is vacation season, but if for whatever reason, you will be staying put revelling in the peace and quiet of a half-empty city, you can still feel the holiday spirit with DStv.

Make your staycation a memorable one with DStv for plenty holiday-destination movies that will immediately put you in vacay mode. The best part? You’ll get to experience the world’s finest locations without leaving your couch or spending a cent. Besides, you don’t want to be caught in the mad city traffic.

Grab your travel shoes and get ready for a wild adventure – here are five holiday flicks to enjoy.

Good Luck Charlie: The Road Trip Movie

Teenager Teddy and her mother get separated from the rest of the family while travelling to spend Christmas with her grandparents. As they embark on a drama-filled trip across America, her father endures an awkward festive season with his in-laws.

Catch all the road-tripping fun on Disney Channel (DStv channel 303) on December 24 at 06:40 pm WAT.

Amanda & Jack Go Glamping

Been itching to try glamping (glamorous camping)? This comedy-drama follows dejected author Jack and his wife Amanda as they vacation at an isolated glamping retreat. Desperate to rekindle their spark, the couple is surprised to find their plans for alone time, completely ruined with a double booking. Or are they?

Pitch your tent on M-Net Movies All-Stars (DStv channel 111) on December 29 at 7pm WAT.

Furious 7

The seventh instalment in the Fast and the Furious franchise and the ninth highest-grossing film of all time was filmed across the world – from Los Angeles and Colorado to Abu Dhabi and Tokyo. The star-studded cast has won several impressive awards for the action flick, but what really makes this film stand out is its heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013 before the movie was completed.

Rev your engines on Studio Universal (DStv channel 112) on January 1 at 5pm WAT.

Eat Pray Love

Take a trip of a lifetime with Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) as she embarks on a quest of self-discovery to Italy, India and Bali. Newly divorced and at a crossroads in her life, Liz dares to step out of her comfort zone to learn what is truly important to her.

Get inspired on M-Net Movies Zone (DStv channel 139) on January 8 at 6pm WAT.

New Year’s Eve

NYE in New York is a monumental occasion that should be on top of everyone’s bucket list – and what better way to pay tribute to the celebrated night than with a beautifully told tale of love, hope, forgiveness and second chances. Jon Bon Jovi stars as a rockstar and Katherine Heigl plays his ex-lover, while Halle Berry portrays a kind-hearted nurse that stays with a dying patient (Robert De Niro) as he hopes to see the ball drop in Times Square one last time.

Catch the magic on M-Net Movies All-Stars (DStv channel 111) on January 3 at 3:02pm WAT.

