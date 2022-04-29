Five men docked for allegedly trespassing into Abuja airport

Four men were on Thursday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly trespassing into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with intention to perpetrate crime.

The police charged Jamilu Abubakar, 36; Dogo Samuel, 46; Benjamin Eje, 53; Sagir Buba,19; and Salisu Musa, with criminal trespass on aerodromes and attempt to commit an offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 20.

Tanko said that the defendants had the intention to perpetrate crime and also engaged themselves in touting activities which was against the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria by-law.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 473 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety each in like sum

Umar ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide photocopy of their valid means of identification.

He said that the sureties must provide two recent passport photograph and in default the defendants should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

He adjourned the case until June 22 for hearing.