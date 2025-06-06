Five men arrested, arraigned, reminded in prison for dumping refuse in canal

In a clear demonstration of its zero tolerance for indiscriminate refuse dumping, five persons arrested for dumping refuse in the canal along Igando-Iba road Link Bridge were on Thursday arraigned and remanded in Kirikiri prison.

The accused persons who were arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi for dumping waste in a canal had their case adjourned till July 9.

They were identified as Quassim Jamiu, 44 from Kwara State, Ayo Jamiu, 18 from Kwara State, Alexander Innocent, 40 from Akwa Ibom, Oparinde Taiwo, 55 from Ogun State and Moses Adelowokan, 76 years old from Osun State.

The men who were apprehended by a team from KAI and security men had conveyed the waste in a lorry and were in the process of dumping it into the canal when security men swooped on them.

These latest arrest is coming less than 48 hours after the State Government read the riot act to all those who engage in disobeying provisions of the State Environmental laws that promised to prosecute offenders.

Speaking on the arrest, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the resolve of the state government to come down hard on all those who engage in indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Also Read:

He said the State Government will ensure diligent prosecution of all the arrested persons to serve as a deterrent to all those with similar intentions.

He reminded all those with similar intentions to be wary because they risk three months imprisonment and a fine of N250,000.

He said the state has provided PSP waste operators across all the wards in Lagos State to evacuate waste from all homes and neighbourhoods in the state for a fee.

Post Views: 6