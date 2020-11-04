Five middle-aged men, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft and receipt of a stolen Bajaj motorcycle.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants, whose house addresses were not given, committed the offence between April and September in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants, on the said date, unlawfully stole one Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N330, 000, property of one Olaosebikan Suleiman and sold same to Kabiru Ibrahim, the fifth defendant.

He told the court that the defendants also forged sales receipt with which they sold the motorcycle to Ibrahim.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 516 and 427 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C.16, Vol. I, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

Lawal ordered that the sureties must have their house addresses verified by the court registrar.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 21, for further hearing.