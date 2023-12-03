Five killed, 11 injured in road traffic crash in Akwa Ibom

Five persons died and 11 injured in an auto crash involving a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number along Itu-Calabar road on Saturday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom, Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Sunday.

Olonisaye attributed the crash to speeding and warned road users, especially motorists, against speeding, wrong-way drive and indiscriminate parking.

He said that 11 males and five females were involved in the crash, explaining that three of the females and two males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining ones sustained injuries of various degrees.

“When report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation.

“Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was speed related according to eye witnesses.

“After immediate evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckage, to enable free-flow of traffic,” Olonisaye said.

Olonisaye said that the accident could have been avoided if the drivers observed certain safety measures and adhered strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

He urged road users to be extremely cautious while using the roads during the yuletide season, to avoid future occurrence.

The FRSC boss said the command had continually sensitised and enlightened motorists to safe road use culture, to avert such incidences of road carnage.

Also Read:

Olonisaye cautioned road users against the excessive speed, indiscriminate parking, inadequate lighting systems, distraction, night travels, drunk driving, non-adherence to traffic rules, among others.

The sector commander, while commiserating with the families of the deceased, wished the injured quick recovery.

He enjoined road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules for safe road usage and avoid loss of lives and property on the roads.