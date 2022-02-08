Five kidnap victims rescued in Kunchin Kalgo Forest, Zamfara

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued five kidnap victims in Kunchin Kalgo Forest.

The spokesman of the Command, Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this on Tuesday when he spoke with newsmen.

Shehu said the victims were rescued on January 27 and February 3, 2022 during a search and rescue operation by security agents in the state.

Four of the victims were from Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, but were abducted along Yankara-Tsafe Road, while the other victim was abducted in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

He also revealed that the victims spent 11 days in the hands of their captors.

Shehu said: “All the victims were rescued unconditionally during an extensive search and rescue operations conducted at Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA.

“The rescued victims have undergone medical treatment and have been debriefed by the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah, sympathises with the victims for the suffering they passed through within the period they spent in captivity.”

Shehu assured residents of the state that police in collaboration with other security agencies and the state government will continue to work to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state.