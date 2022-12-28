Five in court over alleged possession of Indian hemp

The Police on Wednesday arraigned five persons before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of Indian hemp.

The defendants, Mohammed Salisu, 27, Sunday Ansaku ,22, James Titus, 23, Danjuma Illyasu, 23, Hassan Ali, 24, are facing a count charge of possession of Indian hemp.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec.14 at about 4:30 pm at Atikankan Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the defendants had in their possession weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said that the offence contravened Section 5(b) of the Indian hemp Act 1966.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty as their counsel, Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his clients bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Kay-Williams granted the defendants’ bail in the sum of N25, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for hearing.





