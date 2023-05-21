Five heartwarming moments from the 9th AMVCA

Africa’s biggest night in fashion and entertainment, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), was a brilliant success. The AMVCA serves as a stage to recognise and celebrate the African film industry. The event, hosted by nine-time host IK Osakioduwa and South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi, had a lot of tear-jerkers and heartwarming moments, so we’ve rounded up our top five.

1. Efe Irele won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Series for her role in “Four Four Forty-Four.” In her emotional speech, she mentioned that she laid her dad to rest one year ago and encouraged everyone to keep dreaming. She ended her speech with the nugget, “Keep going, guys. No matter what it is, keep going, and you’ll get there.”

2. Bimbo Ademoye won Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “Selina,” to nobody’s surprise except her own! She was shocked, as she forgot to wear her shoes on stage. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude, which nearly moved everyone to tears.

3. Osas Ighodaro takes home the award for Best Actress in a Movie or TV Series for the second year in a row. The award-winning actress was teary-eyed as she received her award for her role in “Man of God.” She shared that the award was a validation of her work, skills, and gift, and proof that she has not been counted out, and it meant a lot to her.

4. One of the most heartwarming moments of the AMVCAs was Patience Ozokwor’s Industry Merit Award win. The award recognises outstanding veterans who have invested in the industry and nurtured young talents. She received it with grace and emotion, thanking God wholeheartedly for the win, her fans, directors, and the organizers of the AMVCAs.

5. This year’s recipient of the Trailblazer Award is none other than Angel Unigwe. The young actress, in a state of complete shock and surprise, received her award with tears of gratitude. The most heartwarming moment was when her mom stepped onto the stage to show her support. Congratulations, and keep shining!

The AMVCA awards ceremony was the perfect end to the 3-day lineup of festivities that commenced on Thursday, May 18, 2023.