Five festive movies to look out for on DStv this season

There is a tingle in the air and anticipation for all the love and family bonding time this festive season.

If you love to snuggle with family, drink a cup of cocoa, and immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit, these five films are the way to go!

Christmas in The Highlands

This is your classic ‘melt-your-heart’ type of Christmas romantic comedy. When Blair Henderson (Booke Burfit) is sent from New York to remote Scotland to find a rare Scottish fragrance, she finds way more than she bargained for. Instead, she falls in love with the handsome license owner, Alistair McGregor (Dan Jeannotte), who refuses to sell the much sought-after fragrance. After coming up with a fake identity, Blair slowly wins Alistair’s trust and heart as they work together through the Christmas season. Follow their intriguing love story on December 19 on M-Net Movies 1 (Channel 104). New Year’s Eve

This is an all-star cast featuring stars like Halle Berry, Zac Efron, Jessica Biel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Robert De Niro, and Sofía Vergara. The film follows several different individual stories leading up to a new year. It will make you laugh, fall in love, and root very firmly for each character. New Year’s Eve is the perfect family movie to watch with loved ones as you enjoy every second of the Christmas spirit on 26 December only on M-Net Movies 1 (Channel 104). A Gospel Christmas

This movie is perfect for music lovers and gospel music fans. It features a special appearance and songs written and performed by Kirk Franklin. It is every Christian’s dream. In the film, a young pastor has to rally the choir at a new church she’s heading and get them ready for the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. Along the way, she discovers a new home and a little Christmas romance! Join Kirk Franklin on Boxing Day and take Christmas cheer to another level on LifeTime (Channel 131). A New Year Resolution

Sometimes it takes a little festive magic to get a usually uptight-lady to live a little freely. When a morning show producer makes a New Year’s resolution to say yes more, she’s in for the time of her life and a surprise that may just make her whole. As she embraces her new positivity-filled life, she crosses paths with a confirmed ‘Yes man’ who just might hold the key to her biggest story and to her heart. Fall in love with this gorgeous couple on 26 December as they live out their story on TNT (Channel 137). A Christmas Chorus

This South African Christmas movie will give you hope as the pandemic continues to rage on this season. In this film, a group of theatre friends come together to save Christmas from the Coronavirus. Even though their intentions are good, they must wrestle with their egos and personal agendas to avoid jeopardizing their efforts. Will they succeed? Find out on Boxing Day when the film airs on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 108).

