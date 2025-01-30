Five feared dead as gunmen attack Ondo community

Five persons have been reportedly killed during an attack by gunmen at Ajegunle-Powerline community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness, Akin Olowolafe, a farmer in the community, told newsmen on Thursday in Akure that five people were allegedly killed during the attack, which happened on Tuesday at about 3pm.

Olowolafe said the gunmen entered the farmlands while people were working and started shooting sporadically in the air, which resulted in the death of five farmers.

According to him, the gunmen usually attack the farmlands on a daily basis around the community, and it has made life unbearable for farmers.

“Many farmers in the community have fled their farms for fear of being killed. The attacks are unchecked while there is no intervention from the appropriate authorities.

“The incessant clashes and destruction of farm crops are so worrisome and it has led to boycotting of farms by farmers in the area,” Olowolafe said.

Also, a labourer, Fidelis Daniel, who corroborated the story, said that the corpses had been deposited at the mortuary.

“I was inside the farm too when the incident happened, I just heard the sound of guns, and I immediately ran to my house.

“It was even God that saved me too, they would have killed me.

“They suddenly came with weapons to destroy our crops and killed five people. Three people from Plateau and two from Kaduna State,” he said.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, however, denied the number of casualties.

“There was an attack on the community, and police are still investigating, but I cannot confirm the number of people that were killed,” the PPRO said.

