Five family members found dead in Enugu apartment

The Amutenyi village in Obollo-Afor community, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been thrown into mourning following the death of five family members in an apartment in the community.

The tragic incident, which happened Saturday morning, involved a woman, her two children, and two sisters, who visited her.

A statement by the State Police Command, issued on Sunday, confirmed the incident, noting that the victims had been deposited in the morgue for autopsy to unravel cause of their deaths.

The statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, gave the names of the victims as “Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children: Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged seven and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged four, as well as her two sisters: Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.”

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, described the incident as unfortunate and ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death.

According to statement, the commissioner expressed his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons.

Meanwhile, the Command said a preliminary investigation revealed that the said deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning. “However, their lifeless bodies were found in two separate rooms they slept in, when police officials from Udenu Police Division of the Command, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced-opened the doors of the rooms.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Further development will be communicated,” the statement said.