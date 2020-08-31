In the past few months, businesses around the world have embraced cloud technology to pivot and survive. Cloud-based apps allow businesses to continue their operations remotely. However, if you have chosen cloud software for your business recently, you know that the SaaS industry is a crowded marketplace. For every single business requirement, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of vendors to choose from.

The pandemic has thrown the SaaS industry into sharp relief, highlighting both its shortcomings and its many advantages. It should come as no surprise that the industry is expected to grow this year to $116 billion this year (up from just under $100 billion in 2019). But is that growth sustainable?

Even as the market adoption for SaaS grows, here are some other driving trends: