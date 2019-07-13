The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday said five persons died while 14 others sustained various degree of injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Odeda town along Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun State Sector Commandant of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State that the accident happened at about 9:20pm on Friday.

Oladele explained that a MADZA bus with registration number MUS 367 XU conveying passengers from Ibadan to Abeokuta lost control due to dangerous driving and had a collision with a truck.

He added that the truck crushed and trapped the passengers inside the commuter bus.

The sector commandant said 19 persons were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of five persons, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaye, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun,” he said.

Oladele said the obstruction had been cleared off the expressway to prevent further disaster.

The FRSC boss, however, commiserated with the families of the victims and cautioned drivers to resist driving dangerously to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes.

He also implored passengers and the general public that noticed vehicles driving recklessly should contact the Corps through the FRSC toll free number 122.