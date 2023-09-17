Five die, 12 injured in Lagos-Ibadan road crash

Five people died while 12 others were reportedly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday around the Foursquare camp, Ajebo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when a DAF truck with registration number KMC- 810ZB lost control after having a burst tyre and occupied the road while a Toyota bus with registration number TMA 244XA and another Mitsubishi pickup without registration number ran into the truck.

This was according to a statement from the Spokesperson for Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.

The statement partly reads, “FRSC Ogunmakin unit Command carried out a rescue operation at the early hours of Sunday morning at about 0615 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few meters before Foursquare camp and the rescue operation was done with the help of the Nigeria Police

“A total of 21 persons were involved in a multiple crash and all male adult. 12 people were injured and unfortunately, five persons were recorded dead from the road traffic crash and the remaining unhurt.

Three vehicles were involved with registration numbers KMC- 810ZB a DAF truck, TMA- 244XA a Toyota bus and a Mitsubishi pickup with no registration number on it

“The suspected causes of the crash were speed, tyre burst and loss of control on the part of the truck driver whose vehicle crashed and occupied the road and others were running into the crashed vehicle.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.”

Meanwhile, the FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Anthony Uga has advised motorists to shun the use of sub-standard tyres and also apply common sense speed limit, especially in this rainy season.

He also sympathises with the families of the victims and enjoined them to visit the FRSC Ogunmakin unit for more information about the crash.