Five dead, six injured in Ogun State road accident

No fewer than five persons on Friday lost their lives in an accident involving two vehicles in Ogun State.

Ahmed Umar, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, has confirmed the incident.

Umar spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State on Friday.

He said that the crash occurred at about 12:56pm on Friday on Ago-Iwoye-Ibadan Road, around Arebi village in Ogun State.

Umar said that six others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

He further stated that a total of 11 persons, comprising six male adults and five female adults, were involved in the accident, with an Opel Safia car, with registration number: FN 73 APP, and a Madza bus, marked FST 877 YC.

The Sector Commander said that five persons, comprising three male adults and two female adults, died in the incident.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Umar, who blamed the crash on excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking, cautioned motorists against speed violation, stating that they should drive defensively and be extra careful to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

He called on family members of the victims to contact the Ago-Iwoye outpost of FRSC for more information about the crash.

NAN.