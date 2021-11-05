Five dead, scores injured in Abuja market explosion

No fewer than five people have died while several other persons sustained varying degree of injuries as a kerosene-laden tank exploded at the popular Kubwa Village Market in Abuja.

The incident occurred on Friday night at the junction leading to the L.E.A Primary School, Jaji Street, which is a few metres away from St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

When the News Agency of Nigeria arrived at the scene, bodies of the victims were being evacuated by a combined team of Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Federal Fire Service among others.

The inferno, which gutted the adjoining shops in the area, had been extinguished by the Fire Service men as at press time.

An eyewitness, Chima Nnamdi, told NAN that the sad event occurred at about 7:15pm.

Nnamdi said he had so far counted at least five bodies, some of which were burnt beyond recognition.

He said several other people, who sustained injuries, had been taken to Kubwa General Hospital.

He said the kerosene might be an adulterated product.

Another eyewitness, who simply identified herself as Jennifer, said the kerosene seller and her two children also died in the fire incident.

The Kubwa Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ndagi Shebe, who confirmed the incident, debunked the rumour that it was a bomb explosion.

“You can see it yourself,” Shebe said as he flashed a torchlight to the kerosene tanker, which allegedly caused the explosion.

According to him, it was a kerosene surface tank that exploded.

“That is what brought the inferno,” he added.

Shebe said though he could not tell if the kerosene was adulterated, the senior police officer said four dead bodies had so far been evacuated from the scene.

However, the Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, told NAN in a telephone chat that she was yet to be briefed about the sad occurrence as at the time of filing the report.