Five of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Dapchi are feared to have died.

Sources in the school in Yobe State said the girls were reported to have died while in the captivity of Boko Haram.

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of 76 of the 110 girls kidnapped on February 19, 2018.

The confirmation was made by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.