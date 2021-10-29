Five Dangote firms to participate at 2021 Lagos Trade Fair

Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited is adding verve to 2021 Lagos Trade Fair which begins this week with five companies from the group participating in the fair.

The companies participating in the fair are Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser.

A statement from Corporate Communications Unit of Dangote Group said the fair has become a veritable venue for introduction of new innovations to Dangote products and that visitors to the group pavilion would have the opportunity of buying products of these companies at reduced prices.

Dangote Fertiliser has commenced operations and will be operating a special helpdesk for customers and farmers who want information on distribution and application of fertiliser.

The desk is to be manned by well-trained officers who are groomed to answer all questions and inquiries regarding the use of fertiliser.

Dangote Group believes that the trade fair is coming at an appropriate time, close to the last month in the year, as it would afford traders and dealers the opportunity to buy and stock their shops while end users buy for yuletide.

NASCON is offering its salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg. The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users.

According to the statement, NASCON will be giving its customers a good treat at the fair even as it has added to the richness of products like Danq seasoning and stew/soup mixes and also embarked on an expansion of its distribution network to make the product more readily accessible to consumers.

“Dangote Sugar Refinery is bringing to the fair all its products ranges while its Sales/Marketing team will fully be on ground to attend customers and prospective new distributors. Customers are encouraged to visit the stand and buy products at Trade Fair prices.

“Dangote Cement, a regular participant at the Lagos Fair, will operate an office at the Dangote Group Pavilion. Customers and users of its cement products are encouraged to visit the office during the period of the fair for consultations with the team,” it added.

Aside from this, the statement said customers wanting to be distributors of any of the products from Dangote Group subsidiaries would have the opportunity to be well informed by staff of the companies who would be on hand to put the customers through on how to go about it.

“Besides the products being sold at reasonable prices, lots of gifts have been packaged for potential visitors to Dangote Stand with opportunity from wet sampling of its products,” it added