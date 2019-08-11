Five children from the same family in Lagos State have been burnt to death.

According two the police, the children, who were left by their mother, Florence Asoye, in the care of one Suliat, were burnt beyond recognition.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said the case was reported at Takwa Bay Police State on August 7, 2019 at about 10:30am, but the incident happened in August 6, 2019.

Elkana said the mother of the children said the left home at about 6:30pm to Takwa Bay Jetty, leaving them in the care of Suliat.

However, by the time she returned, her room had been completely razed by the fire.

She said Suliat locked the children in the room and left for an unknown destination.

The children, who burnt beyond recognition, were Folake Ogundiya ‘f’ 13; Abigail Ogundiya ‘f’ 8; Daniel Bakare ‘m’ 6; Chidima Achomye ‘f’; Nnamdi Achomye ‘m’ 2; and Khadijat ‘f’ 1.