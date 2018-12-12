Five charged with conspiracy to rob Gov. Dickson to remain in prison

Five persons standing trial for conspiracy to rob Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa in his hometown are to remain in custody until January 31, 2019.

The development followed adjournment of the trial by Justice E.T Okara, after cross examination of a prosecution witness, Insp. Ekpang Columba, by defence counsel, Messrs Julius Eyokoragha and Stanley Damabide.

The accused have been in prison since their arrest in May.

They are facing trial before a Sagbamam High Court sitting in Yenagoa in Charge No. SHC/9C/20188.

The accused, including Esther Engbeke, Tamnatony Jacob, Wodu Ebikebomu and Sinclair, were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery at Dickson’s residence contrary to Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused had told the court that they merely contemplated whistle blowing to disclose a location in Dickson’s hometown, Toru Orua in Sagbama LGA, where money was stashed.

Columba, also the Investigating Police Officer, testified during the cross examination that no weapon was found on the accused when they were arrested.

He said: “No weapon was recovered from the offenders; they were making plans to get weapons but no weapon was recovered from them.”

The judge adjourned for cross-examination of other prosecution witnesses.

According to the prosecution, one of the accused, a construction worker at Dickson’s residence, had discovered a room stuffed with cash.