Five candidates cleared for AfDB presidency race – Committee

The race to lead the African Development Bank (AfDB) has officially begun with the release of the list of candidates vying for the prestigious role of president.

AfDB, in a statement, said this was the outcome of a two-day meeting held at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, by the Steering Committee of the Board of Governors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the candidates cleared to contest for the top position represent a diverse cross-section of Africa’s leadership and development expertise.

“The Steering Committee, after examining the candidatures, cleared the following list of candidates for the office of the President of the AfDB during the next election to be held on May 29.

“They include Mr Hott Amadou from Senegal, Dr Maimbo Munzele of Zambia, Mr Tah Ould from Mauritania, Mr Tolli Mahamat of Chad, and Ms Tshabalala Swazi from South Africa,” it said.

Each candidate brings a unique background and vision to the table, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive election that could shape the future trajectory of the continent’s premier development finance institution.

The upcoming election will determine who succeeds the current president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who has led the bank since 2015, steering it through significant reforms and challenging global economic conditions.

The election results will have far-reaching implications for Africa’s development agenda, particularly in areas like infrastructure, economic growth, and climate resilience.

Post Views: 2