Five bandits neutralised in two Kaduna LGAs — Government

The Kaduna State Government says security operatives have killed five bandits in Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said security forces conducting operations against identified bandit enclaves have informed the government that five bandits had been neutralised in two locations spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs.

He said that according to the report, troops on patrol made contact with bandits around an identified hideout in Birnin Gwari LGA.

He said: “They were engaged in a gun duel, after which two bandits were confirmed to have been neutralized.

“In another raid on a bandits’ camp around Idasu in Giwa LGA, security forces engaged the criminals and after a gun battle, three of these were confirmed neutralized.

“Cumulatively, across both locations, two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle and three motorcycles were recovered from the operations, and are in the custody of the Military.”

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with satisfaction, and thanked the security forces for conducting sharp and effective missions, adding that the governor urged them to sustain their efforts towards dismantling identified criminal enclaves.

Aruwan said clearance operations will be sustained in these and other locations across the State.