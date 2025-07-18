Five arrested as PCN shuts 618 illegal shops, others in Rivers, Bayelsa

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has closed down 618 premises, including pharmacies and patent medicine shops, for various offences contravening the council’s regulations in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The council also said its enforcement team arrested five persons for allegedly engaging in illicit activities.

Of the 618 premises sealed, 178 were pharmacies, 123 were patent medicine shops, and 317 were illegal shops, while nine premises were issued compliance directives.

Some of the offences included operating illegal shops, non-renewal of premises registration, carrying out clinical practices, and unauthorised access to controlled medicines, among others.

The PCN Head of Enforcement, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, disclosed this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday evening.

Chiroma further stated that during the week-long enforcement exercise, the team visited four local government areas in Rivers State and two LGAs in Bayelsa State.

“The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) is established by Establishment Act No. 31 of 2022 and is charged with the responsibility of regulating and controlling the education, training, and practice of pharmacy in all its aspects and ramifications,” he said.

Among other things, Chiroma noted that the Council has the mandate to enforce the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, which are prerequisites for access to safe and quality medicines in Nigeria.

“The PCN, in its effort to achieve its mandate and rid the nation of substandard and falsified medicines, has been carrying out an enforcement exercise concurrently in Rivers and Bayelsa States since the beginning of the week.

“The pharmaceutical landscape in Nigeria has been bedevilled by chaotic drug distribution, unlicensed and illegal premises, and the handling of medicines by unauthorised persons. These necessitated this action,” he added.

Chiroma further disclosed that the enforcement exercise targets pharmaceutical core areas of practice, premises, and personnel to ensure adherence to minimum quality assurance standards as enshrined in the PCN Establishment Act 2022 and relevant regulations and guidelines.

“Pertinent areas of the standards enforced include ethics of the profession, maintenance of a well-regulated environment to preserve the quality and potency of medicines, and the levels of expertise of personnel engaged in the practice.

“During the week-long rigorous enforcement exercise in Rivers State, the following LGAs were visited: Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor, Ikwerre, and Etche; while in Bayelsa State, Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw were also visited.

“A total of 867 premises were visited in both Rivers and Bayelsa States, comprising 344 pharmacies and 523 patent medicine stores. Five people were arrested for breaking the PCN seal.

“A total of 618 premises were sealed in both states, comprising 178 pharmacies, 123 patent medicine shops, and 317 illegal shops for various offences. Nine premises were issued compliance directives.

“The closures in Bayelsa were 82, while 536 premises were sealed in Rivers, bringing the total to 618,” Chiroma further noted.

He added that the offences included operating illegal premises or shops, non-renewal of premises registration, carrying out clinical practice, unauthorised access to controlled medicines, overstocking beyond the Approved Patent Medicine List, training of apprentices, and retailing by wholesale premises.

He noted a disturbing trend observed in Rivers State: “Unfettered access to controlled medicines in poison cupboards by non-pharmacist staff in pharmacies.”

“This practice is highly unethical and unacceptable, as it allows medicines to get into the hands of unauthorised persons for abuse, posing a security risk to the general public.

“It was also observed that many premises’ owners made payments without completing the registration process but still claimed to be registered,” Chiroma added.

The PCN Head of Enforcement stressed the need for every pharmacist or vendor to complete the registration process.

“The PCN is calling on the people of both Bayelsa and Rivers States to be mindful of where they access their medicines, to avoid falling into the hands of untrained persons, and to report such persons to the PCN state offices.

“The public can identify genuine pharmacies and PPMVs by the conspicuous display of their respective licences within the premises,” he said.

On the five arrested persons, Chiroma said they have been handed over to the appropriate security agencies for prosecution.

He emphasised that the issuance of licences is not enough, but continuous adherence to ethical standards is necessary to protect the public and uphold the reputation of the council.

