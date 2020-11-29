Men of Ogun State Police Command on Thursday arrested five members of a robbery syndicate who robbed members of Christ Apostolic Church in Gudugbe Alagbon area of Wasimi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects: Abubakar Ibrahim, 38; Sulaiman Yusuf 32; Ismail Yusuf 20; Umar Aliu 26; and Yinusa Musa, were arrested following a distress call made by one Obisesan Seye, the shepherd-in-Charge of the church, that while vigil was going on in the church at about 1:30am, six men who were armed with dangerous weapons invaded the church and attacked members.

The hoodlums beat some members of the church to stupor before dispossessing them of their valuables.

As if that was not enough, the hoodlums abducted one Mojisola Atolagbe, while leaving the church.

Upon the distress call, policemen attached to Ewekoro Division swiftly moved to the scene, combed the forest where the hoodlums escaped to thoroughly and their efforts paid off when five amongst the gang were apprehended in the bush.

The victims of the attack have identified all the arrested suspects, while the sixth one is being hunted for.

Recovered from them were one cutlass, two sharp pointed cudgels and assorted dangerous charms.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also directed an extensive routine patrol across the state to assure members of the public that police in the state are on ground to ensure their safety.