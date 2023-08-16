Five arraigned for displaying bags of fake dollars, pound sterling

Five men Wednesday appeared before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly possessing and displaying two bags of fake U.S. dollars and pound sterling.

The defendants are: Francis Omwukei 26; Kingsley Ude, 33; Umar ldris, 37; Andrew Eyo, 27; and Bright Ahamefula, 26.

The men, whose addresses were not provided, however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, possession of fake foreign currency and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on August 9 at White Sand area of Ijora, Lagos State.

Momah alleged that the defendants gathered under the Ijora Bridge and publicly displayed two bags of fake dollars and pound sterling.

She added that they displayed Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 168, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered that the defendants should be kept in custody for seven days pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

Olatubosun adjourned the case until August 23 for mention.