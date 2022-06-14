Five amazing football facts between Germany and Italy

The football rivalry between the national teams of Germany and Italy is iconic. Both teams are recognised as part of the most successful football nations in Europe, with a fierce contest for dominance that dates back to 1923.

Today, June 14, 2022, both teams will lock horns once again at Borussia Park in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. While the last meeting between these two European football nations ended in a 1-1 draw, the encounter at Borussia-Park will determine the fate of Germany, who are placed third in the League A Group 3 table.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv Channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32) at 7:45 PM WAT. You can also stream the game on MyDStv mobile app at no extra cost.

No matter who comes out victorious in today’s game, here are five amazing facts both teams share.

1923 when the rivalry started

In the contest to dominate European football, these two countries first met on January 1, 1923. It was a friendly match played at Milian, but it marked the beginning of a long football rivalry that has spanned a century. In that first encounter, Italy won Germany with goals 3 to 1.

One interesting fact about the history of both teams is that Germany has never won against Italy in an official tournament match, with all Germany’s wins over Italy being in friendly competitions and on penalty shootouts, the recent one being in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2016.

36 meetings of contentious football

From era to era, these two football giants have battled 36 times. Italy has had the better edge with 13 wins, while Germany drags along with eight wins. However, whenever both teams meet, it often ends in a stalemate. This was evident in their last meeting in the ongoing UEFA Nations League, where both teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

While both teams aim for the UEFA Nations League title, they share a similar history in the international football competition. In the World Cup, Germany and Italy have won four, while Germany has played in a world cup final eight times, and Italy tag along with six world cup appearances.

Game of the Century

While Germany and Italy compete fiercely, their 1970 encounter is remembered as one of the most iconic matches in the game’s history. The match, called ‘Game of the Century, was played during the 1970 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It was a semi-final that took the breath of viewers away. Italy won 4–3 after five of the seven goals were scored in extra time, the record for most goals scored during extra time in a FIFA World Cup game.

Another stunning semi-final encounter

Germany and Italy will repeat a similar football masterclass in the July 2006 World Cup semi-finals. In front of 65,000 fans at the Westfalenstadion, both teams could not find the back of the net for 90 minutes. While Germany has not lost at the stadium for 14 matches, the record was tested in the closing half of the extra time. At the stroke of the 119-minute, Fabio Grosso struck to put the Italians ahead. Less than three minutes later, Alessandro Del Piero’s goal would find the back of the net, sending the Germans out of the tournament while Italy advanced into the final, winning the cup for the fourth time.

The 37th Meeting

The 99-year rivalry between these two European football nations at the UEFA Nations League. In their first meeting, Pellegrin was the first to open the net after a goalless first half. Three minutes later, Kimmich equalised Italy’s goal with a strike at the 73-minute, and both teams settled for a draw. But the quest to rule Europe continues at the Borussia-Park stadium.

Germany is expected to up their game against their old rivals, but Italy is determined to stay on top of the group.