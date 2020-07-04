Five aides of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, have dumped him ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election by resigning their appointments.

The aides communicated their decision to the Governor in a joint letter of resignation.

The aides, who routed their letter to Obaseki through the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, were four Special Assistants from Ovia South-West Local Government Area: Honest Imina Unuagbon (SSA LGA), Goodluck Uyigue (SSA Ward 2), Razak Rotimi (SA Ward 7), Victor Olunyomi (SA Ward 8); and Smart Bank (SA Ward 10).

In the letter dated July 2, 2020, the aides stated: “Our reason is simply based on the fact that we are not ready to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with the governor. We still believe more on the All Progressives Congress.”

—