FIVB plans developing volleyball in Nigeria, says VP FIVB

The Vice President of International Volleyball Federation, Mushtaque Mohammed said the international body is set to assist the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) in developing the sport in the country.

Mohammed disclosed this to journalists on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday.

The Former President of Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation said there is the need to help the development of the sport and enhance the participation of Nigeria in world championships and Olympics.