FIVB plans developing Volleyball in Nigeria says VP FIVB

The Vice President of International Volleyball Federation, Mushtaque Mohammed said the international body are set to assist the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) in developing the sport in the country.

Mohammed disclosed this to journalists on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday

The Former President of Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation said there is need to help the development of the sport and enhance the participation of Nigeria in world championships and Olympics.

According to him, Nigeria is part of the countries in Africa where there is a need for the development of the sport from cadets to senior level.

He said, “Nigeria, like most of countries, is really important in the development of world Volleyball.

“There is a need to help the development of the sport and to enhance the participation of Nigeria in world championships and Olympics.

“We are here to discuss with the National federation what types of support we can bring to Nigeria so that volleyball can develop in a big way,” he said.

Mohammed, who is also the President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Development Commission, said Nigeria needed to do more competitions ahead despite participating in the FIVB U19 Boys Championship twice.

He said, “The junior category is one of the most important categories for development because Nigeria is doing well in the junior category.

“There is no upward transitioning and that is what we need to help you win; we need to help you with new technology, better administration.

“We need to train the administrators so that leadership can help to bring that transition from the youth to junior and to senior category.

On his part, Olympic Gold medalist Gilberto Amauri, known as “Giba”, said the development commission will help to develop the 54 countries in Africa which Nigeria is part of.

The three times World Champion revealed that Nigeria is among the well structured volleyball nations in Africa.

Giba who doubles as the secretary of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Athletes’ Commission said, ”The development commission will help to develop the 54 countries in Africa which Nigeria is part of.

“Nigeria is really good in Volleyball because we have some countries and we are trying to work with these countries in Africa to bring globalisation together in the sport.”

The delegates from federation that received the FIVB officials included the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, Alhaji Habu Gumel; the President of NVBF, Musa Nimrod, the first and second Vice President NVBF, Professor Olatunde Morakinyo and Controller Monica Ezugwu; North East Zonal Representative on the board of NVBF, DCP Stephen Hasso (RTD) amongst others.