Fists of Iron, other sports Documentaries on Showmax this yuletide

From December 10, 2021 to January 7, 2022, sports fans can watch exciting documentaries featuring some of the greatest sportsmen in the world.

The lineup includes Fists of Iron, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Tiger Woods Icons, The Winning Formula and Seve.

Each documentary tells the story of how these athletes succeeded against all odds and how they made history in their respective sports.

Fists of Iron tells the story of the baddest man on the planet, winner of multiple heavyweight world championships, Mike Tyson.

Growing up was a struggle for him, but inside the ring, he steamrolled an entire division of elite athletes.

This documentary will premiere tonight on Showmax Pro.

Whether it’s taking on one of the best boxers in the world, Manny Pacquiao, or fighting the king of the Octagon, Conor McGregor, Floyd “Money” Mayweather puts on a show no matter the opponent.

This documentary tells the story of a man with the perfect boxing record over a career that has spanned more than two decades.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather will premier December 17, 2021

The debut of a young Tiger Woods changed the game of golf forever.

Tiger Woods Icons tells a story of a young prodigy who breached the trench of a heavily white-dominated sport to conquer it.

Woods single-handedly transformed the perception of golf, opening the industry up to a new wave of youth and diversity.

Despite the stream of negativity surrounding Tiger’s private life, he is still arguably golf’s greatest icon.

Viewers can watch Tiger Woods Icons from December 24, 2021.

The only black Formula One participant in history Lewis Hamilton’s journey to becoming its most decorated driver is one of dreams, courage and determination.

Hamilton has had to overcome adversity from the very beginning, making waves in the nepotistic and monied world of karting.

This documentary takes audiences through a journey of how Hamilton has risen above prejudice and discrimination to reach the apex of world motorsport.

The Winning Formula will premiere on December 31.

Seve captures the late golfer Seve Ballesteros’s brilliance on the course and his complexity off it.

The 90-minute documentary focuses on the life and times of the great Spanish golfer.

Seve will be on Showmax Pro from January 7, 2022.

Other Showmax subscribers can watch the documentaries later in the month.

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.