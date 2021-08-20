Fisherman faces trial over alleged N8m fraud

A 33-year-old fisherman, Tobi Shaibu, who allegedly defrauded one Tosin Otuniyi of N8 million on the pretext of establishing a fish pond for him, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday .

Shaibu, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N8 million from Otuniyi with an assurance of establishing a fish pond for him, a representation he knew to be false.

John told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Jan. 24, 2020 at Fish Farm Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

John submitted that the defendant stole the amount of money from the complainant after he failed to construct the fish pond as promised.

He said the defendant also threatened to kill the complainant after he had collected the money from him.

The Magistrate, O.M. Iwhenu, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Iwhenu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences violated Sections 56(1), 287, 314 (1)(a)(b)(2)(3) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until August 30 for mention.