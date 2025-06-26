FirstBank’s FirstAcademy wins GlobalCCU gold award

FirstBank has announced that its learning arm, FirstAcademy, has won Gold at the 2025 GlobalCCU Awards in Paris, France.

The award recognises FirstAcademy as the Best Corporate University in Social and Climate Change, affirming its role in championing sustainable education.

A statement from the bank on Wednesday in Lagos highlighted this international honour and its significance for the bank’s learning strategy.

FirstAcademy was lauded for aligning its learning programmes with stakeholder needs and promoting corporate social responsibility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the GlobalCCU Awards, held biennially since 2013, celebrate excellence in corporate learning worldwide.

They honour institutions creating real value for people, organisations, society and the planet.

Founded in 2012, FirstAcademy provides structured talent development and drives culture change within FirstBank.

Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, said the bank is proud of the recognition.

He described the award as a reflection of FirstBank’s belief in using business as a tool for sustainable change.

Ijabiyi stated: “Our initiatives go beyond profit.

“They foster a more equitable and environmentally-conscious future.”

He added that FirstAcademy’s impact reaches both staff development and broader societal well-being.

He said FirstAcademy stands as a model for corporate universities seeking to drive meaningful transformation globally.

GlobalCCU Chair, Annick Renaud-Coulon, praised FirstAcademy’s alignment with FirstBank’s mission and its outstanding work.

Renaud-Coulon described it as a mature institution driving inclusive climate and social learning with global relevance.

“Congratulations to FirstAcademy for setting a visionary standard for corporate universities worldwide,” she added.

