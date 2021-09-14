FirstBank wins Private Bank of the Year award by Global Finance

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has won the Global Finance “Private Bank of the Year 2021” award.

The Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Gbenga Shobo, disclosed in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Shobo said the bank was bestowed the award for its excellent service delivery to customers, dedication and commitment toward meeting expectations of the bank and providing state of the art financial services to its customers, irrespective of their location.

According to the Deputy Director, customer service has been integral in fostering the bank’s relationship with customers.

He said: “We are delighted to dedicate this award to our customers as we appreciate their unrelenting patronage and loyalty over the years.

“We remain committed to utilising the best technology infrastructure in delivering the best wealth and financial management services to the doorsteps of our customers, irrespective of where they are across the world.

“We appreciate Global Finance for the award.”

Global Finance seeks to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors chart the course of global businesses and finance.

The award was organised to identify banks around the world that had excelled across several areas, including corporate governance, sustainability and innovation, and had played key roles in the industry’s growth.